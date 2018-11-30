A 67-year-old Corvallis woman died Thursday after jumping from the roof of a downtown building.
Lt. Jason Harvey, with the Corvallis Police Department, said officers responded at 4:16 p.m. to a call of a woman on the roof of the Corvallis Arms Hotel residential building at 205 SW Second Street. He said before officers could get to the woman, she jumped.
Medical personal transported the woman to the hospital, where she died of her injuries.
“There is nothing to indicate this is anything other than a suicide,” he said.
Police were not ready to release the woman’s name Friday afternoon.
The Gazette-Times typically does not report on suicides unless they happen in a public location.
If you or someone you know is suicidal, call 911 if there is an immediate danger. To contact a county mental health professional in Benton County, call 541-766-6835 during business hours or the after-hours crisis line at 1-800-232-7192. In Linn County, call 541-967-3866 during business hours or the after-hours crisis line at 1-800-304-7468.
The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.