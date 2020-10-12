Corvallis woman arrested after shot fired in domestic dispute

A Corvallis woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing a pistol during a domestic dispute with her husband.
Akacia Marie Morin, 23, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault constituting domestic violence, coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering. She was booked into the Benton County Jail on $209,000 bail.
The second-degree domestic assault charge is a Measure 11 offense that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison on conviction.
At about 8:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a possible gunshot at the Cedar Crest Apartments, 750 SW C. Ave., according to Lt. Ryan Eaton, a spokesperson for the Corvallis Police Department.
Police say the incident began as an argument between Morin and her husband that turned physical, with Morin striking her husband with her hands and then with a baseball bat. Morin then produced a handgun which went off during a struggle with her husband, according to a news release.
The bullet went through the wall, narrowly missing a man who was sitting on his couch in the apartment next door and lodging in another wall, police said. At that point, the news release states, Morin left the apartment, vandalized her husband’s vehicle and left the area. She was later questioned by detectives and placed under arrest.
Officers roped off one block of apartments at the complex with yellow crime scene tape for more than an hour while they interviewed witnesses and mapped the scene, although police said there was no danger to the public.
Eaton said Morin had been hurt during the altercation with his wife but the injuries were not life-threatening.
