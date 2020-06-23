Corvallis woman allegedly sets fire to homeless camp again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A transient woman who was arrested on Friday after allegedly setting fire to a homeless man’s camp in the area of the skate park in downtown Corvallis was previously convicted of a similar arson that occurred last June at the Corvallis BMX park.

Kassandra Jean Schumacher, 26, was charged with a single count of first-degree arson on Monday in Benton County Circuit Court.

According to Oregon’s online court database, Schumacher pleaded not guilty to the charge and her bail was set at $20,000.

The next hearing in her case was scheduled for June 29.

According to Corvallis Police Department logs, officers were in the area of the skate park when they were waved down by a man who said his camp was set on fire. Schumacher was reportedly seen leaving the area of the camp with soot on her face. The man’s camp was a total loss due to the blaze.

Court records show that Schumacher pleaded guilty to first-degree arson for an incident that occurred near the Corvallis BMX track on June 15, 2019. Schumacher was described as a transient in court paperwork at that time.