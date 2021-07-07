Corvallis will revisit homeless camp cleanups

Corvallis might be about to change course again on homeless camping.

The Corvallis City Council voted April 5 to begin posting and cleaning up camps on city property by May 15. The city had not been enforcing its illegal camping ordinances since March 2020 because of the pandemic.

Councilors said yes to the cleanups amid community concerns about livability, trash, environmental challenges and a diminished ability by residents to use city parks.

Since the cleanups began in the middle of May, however, councilors have faced a steady drumbeat of criticism from the community about the cleanups, with the key question being: Where are the homeless supposed to go?

Ward 2 Councilor Charles Maughan, a key council advocate for the homeless, put forth a motion to stop the cleanups during the councilor reports section of Tuesday night’s meeting.

Because the issue had not been on the agenda councilors chose to table (postpone) deliberations until their July 19 meeting.