Corvallis will revisit homeless camp cleanups

Corvallis might be about to change course again on homeless camping.
The Corvallis City Council voted April 5 to begin posting and cleaning up camps on city property by May 15. The city had not been enforcing its illegal camping ordinances since March 2020 because of the pandemic.
Councilors said yes to the cleanups amid community concerns about livability, trash, environmental challenges and a diminished ability by residents to use city parks.
Since the cleanups began in the middle of May, however, councilors have faced a steady drumbeat of criticism from the community about the cleanups, with the key question being: Where are the homeless supposed to go?
Ward 2 Councilor Charles Maughan, a key council advocate for the homeless, put forth a motion to stop the cleanups during the councilor reports section of Tuesday night’s meeting.
Because the issue had not been on the agenda councilors chose to table (postpone) deliberations until their July 19 meeting.
Three individuals spoke on the topic during the community comments section of the remote meeting. The Rev. Jennifer Butler and Tim Roach spoke in favor of halting the cleanups, while Simon Date, president and CEO of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, said he sympathized with the plight of the homeless but add that his members favored continuing the cleanups because of impacts on downtown businesses.
In a related matter councilors approved a permit to continue to allow micro shelters at the men’s shelter on Southeast Chapman Place for an additional year. The shelter had been working under a conditional 90-day permit.
The shelter currently has three shelters on the west side of its parking lot but is working on a site plan that they hope will allow them to add a fourth. There is a waiting list of more than 100 names for the shelters.
In other council action:
• Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle, the council president, chaired the meeting because Mayor Biff Traber was on vacation. Eight councilors were present in the first meeting without Ward 8’s Ed Junkins, who left to take a position at the University of Notre Dame.
• Councilors discussed a possible city charter amendment on filling councilor vacancies but got hung up on some language disputes. Councilors voted to table deliberations until July 19.
• Councilors unanimously OK’d a plan to initiate amendments to the land development code and the comprehensive plan on “middle housing,” a state-mandated program that makes it harder for cities to limit residential development to single-family homes in most zones. City staff is working on code that would allow for duplexes, triplexes, four-plexes and cottage clusters to be part of the housing mix.
Community Development Director Paul Bilotta said Wednesday that he expects public hearings to be held on the code in the fall. Corvallis and Oregon cities above 25,000 in population are facing a June 2022 deadline to implement the middle housing requirements.
