Corvallis wildlife center now accepting new patients

The Chintimini Wildlife Center has received a significant shot in the arm.
The Corvallis-area animal rehabilitation center had to close its doors to new patients earlier this spring because it had reached its capacity. A key complicating factor was the closure of centers in Eugene and Salem.
After the Gazette-Times and Democrat-Herald published a story on the challenge June 20, the center has received more than $160,000 in donations, including $100,000 from on anonymous donor, said executive director Sarah Spangler.
Spangler said the new funds will be used for:
• Upgrading the phone system, which improves the center’s ability to direct callers to the right information/person. It also allows staff to field multiple calls simultaneously, which was a clear need while the center was directing an influx of emergency calls in the peak of its busy season.
• Expanding paid staff time for the wildlife hospital team and the volunteer coordinator. Expanding these hours has enabled the center to provide care for additional animals, and to better recruit and train new volunteers.
• Planning for facility upgrades that will improve efficiency and increase capacity. These mostly include smaller items such as equipment and enclosures, but it also opens up the door to conversations about larger improvements such as buildings.
“As time goes on,” Spangler said, “and as we continue to increase our own capacity, it is our goal to serve as many patients from our service area and the surrounding areas as we are able to. In the long-term, we remain concerned about the shortage of rehabbers in the area. We want to stress that even a modest increase in our facility's capacity will likely still not be enough to serve the entire region, particularly areas that are densely populated by humans.
‘We have experienced 10 consecutive ‘record-breaking’ years, and there is no evidence to suggest that the number of animals needing care will decrease, or even level off. The need for additional facilities remains.”
As recently as 2011, Spangler said, Chintimini had never hit the 1,000- annual patient mark. Now, it is approaching 2,500.
Chintimini works closely with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on animal health issues and Spangler said she was heartened by a discussion at the June 18 ODFW Commission meeting that noted Chintimini's current capacity situation as one of four examples of issues demonstrating the need for a state working group on how Oregon reacts to public-wildlife encounters.
“We feel encouraged to see these issues being discussed at this level and are hopeful it will lead to additional resources being made available for wildlife in need of assistance,” Spangler said.
“Mostly, what we want to express is our gratitude. We are beyond thankful to the many people who have reached out with offers of aid during this challenging time. We are also deeply appreciative of the patience and understanding we've been shown as we navigate this situation. This work would simply not be possible without support from our wonderful community.”
