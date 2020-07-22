Corvallis water main bursts, police say avoid 35th and Western

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A water main near the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis burst Wednesday afternoon, affecting at least 25 properties.

Around 1 p.m., city officials were notified of a 20-inch water line break near the intersection of 35th Street and Western Boulevard. Police plan on redirecting traffic away from the area until at least 5 p.m.

Public works crews have since isolated the water main break area, according to city spokesman Patrick Rollens, and water pressure is expected to return to normal soon in some areas.

However, Rollens said, some West Hills Road properties from Western Boulevard to Stopp Place may continue having water pressure issues until the main is fully repaired.

"At this time we don’t have an estimate on when full water service will be restored to these properties," Rollens said as of 4 p.m.

Public works engineers have begun putting down sand bags in areas affected by flooding, including at The Retreat at Corvallis apartment complex on Chickadee Street.

It is currently unclear what caused the burst.

“This particular one in the area is older, so it may be more prone to failure,” Rollens said. “The goal is to have things up and running by the end of the day.”

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

