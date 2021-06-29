Corvallis Ward 8 councilor election set for Nov. 2

The city of Corvallis plans to fill a vacancy for the Ward 8 City Council seat through the regular election scheduled for Nov. 2.

The previous councilor, Ed Junkins, resigned this month to take a new job out of state. Junkins had represented Ward 8 since 2018.

The announcement kicks off a municipal election for Ward 8, located on the northwest side of Corvallis. Corvallis city councilors serve two-year terms as unpaid volunteers, in which they legislate high-level city policies, vote on land-use cases and provide local representation to the roughly 5,000 people in their ward.

Election packets for prospective candidates will be available July 12 through Aug. 2 at City Hall and at www.corvallisoregon.gov/elections.

Prospective candidates must be registered voters of Corvallis at the time they file their completed nomination petition with the city recorder. They must have resided in Corvallis for at least one year immediately preceding the election, and must reside in Ward 8 when they file their petition with the city recorder.