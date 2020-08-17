Corvallis votes to continue bridge discussions

The Corvallis City Council has voted to keep possible ownership of the Van Buren Bridge in play. At least through the end of the month.
Councilors voted 6-3 in the fifth hour of their remote meeting to direct the city to contact the Oregon Department of Transportation to begin formal exploration of the legal and financial responsibilities surrounding the ownership of the bridge.
The motion calls for the bridge to be repurposed for bicycles and pedestrians only.
Backing the motion were Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Barbara Bull (Ward 4), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7). Opposing the measure were Nancy Wyse (Ward 6), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9).
The motion was passed with two significant amendments. First, Wyse moved that the city only would take ownership if ODOT pays for the move. Second, on an amendment from Struthers, councilors backed a request that an application to ODOT will not be submitted without a written statement from ODOT that the city can withdraw the application without penalty.
ODOT has $72 million to spend on a replacement bridge, with some community members and preservationists advocating for finding a way to keep the bridge. To date ODOT officials only have said they will pay for $900,000 of removal or relocation costs.
The council vote followed 75 minutes of public testimony, with eight of the 10 individuals speaking favoring preservation of the bridge. Several of the individuals backing the resolution said that ODOT should pay for the cost of moving the bridge.
Key issues raised by proponents of the preservation plan were enhanced safety by having bike and pedestrian amenities on a separate span, the linkage between the bridge and parks on the Linn County side and possible tourism and downtown business benefits.
Opponents expressed concerns about city liability for the costs associated with the proposed move and maintenance of the bridge.
The testimony proceeded in fits and starts, partly as a function of technology issues and partly because of Mayor Biff Traber’s frustration with councilors who were making statements or repeating themselves rather than asking new questions. Making connections with one speaker who had signed up proved so protracted that a recess was required before the hookup was solidified.
In other council action:
• Councilors voted 8-1 to approve motion from Wyse that will appropriate $5,000 from council discretionary funds to assist the da Vinci Days festival. Ward 1's Napack, noting that funding the request will leave the fund with just $24,000, sought to amend the notion and provide just $3,000, but her suggestion received no support.
Several councilors who voted yes did so despite concerns that the festival makes such a request each year. Ward 9’s Struthers called for setting aside a pot of money for city festivals. Ward 2’s Maughan was strongly opposed, noting how much $5,000 could mean to a resident experiencing rent issues or other financial challenges.
Carole Hobrock, executive director of the festival, told councilors that the event’s annual budget is $45,000. This year’s festival is a virtual one because of the coronavirus. The funds are meant to assist next year’s festivities.
• Councilors heard an update from an ad hoc committee of four councilors that is working on restructuring the city’s advisory boards and commissions. The effort, led by Struthers, is expected to lead to a proposal for changes to reach the council at a Sept. 10 work session.
