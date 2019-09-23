The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board is thinking about adding a student member to its roster.
The board, which has been meeting since November 2017, is charged with implementing the vision plan approved by the Corvallis City Council the previous November.
The agenda item the board was considering specifically mentioned recruiting an Oregon State University student, but board members suggested that a Linn-Benton Community College student or perhaps even a high school student, would be just as appropriate.
The ordinance that established the board, which currently has 14 members, calls for a roster of between 12 and 20 people so there is plenty of wiggle room depending on what the board decides.
The board, which had nothing but positive things to say about the idea, will further discuss the concept at its meeting next month, tentatively set for Oct. 23.
In other action:
• Board members discussed challenges with data gathering and metrics. The discussion was led by Sean McGuire, sustainability coordinator for Benton County.
McGuire updated board members on the county's 2040 Thriving Communities Initiative.
The Benton County process has identified 10 focus areas and added vision statements, with county officials set to review them at an internal discussion set for Wednesday. An important goal, McGuire and board members said, is for the county work to dovetail as seamlessly as possible with the six focus areas of ICAN.
A key question that the county surveying and data-gathering is trying to answer, McGuire said, “is what is success? We want low crime and smart kids. Those are the easy ones. Housing and homelessness are more difficult. This is our first attempt. We’re not going to get it right in the first year.”
• Board member and Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins led a discussion of ICAN’s community engagement strategies. Lawn signs have been distributed to folks wanting to promote the project and Junkins also visited with the Leadership Corvallis class and brought along a slide show developed by Heather Stevens of the city/county Economic Development Office.
Junkins noted that the previous Vision 2020 project was put together in 1996-97, when Stevens was 8 years old.
“How do we want 2040 to be different from 2020?” Junkins asked. “We all have 8-year-olds. What do we want their 2040 to look like?”
• Kate Porsche, the city/county economic development manager, led a discussion on event planning, noting a major information gathering/workshop, called “Your Downtown: What’s Next” will be held Nov. 5 at the Courtyard by Marriott on Southwest First Street.
To RSVP for the event go to http://imaginecorvallis.org/your-downtown-whats-next/.