Corvallis unveils $181 million city budget

“We must tackle facilities to maintain the long-term viability of the city and our delivery of services,” Shepard said.

As an example, Shepard noted that the city did not have an appropriate facility to run its emergency operations center for tackling the pandemic. Instead, the city shared makeshift space with county officials, first at the Corvallis Fire Department training facility and later in a Benton County building on Southwest Research Way.

Shepard said that he has hired a consultant to prepare an analysis of city buildings and facilities over the short term and looking 20 years out. He said he hopes the City Council will receive an initial report by this summer.

Shepard noted that the city will be eligible to spend $13.8 million in federal funds from the most recent relief bill during the next two years. He said that he would recommend that all of those funds be spent on facilities.

Ultimately, as with the 2021-22 budget, that decision will be one made by the City Council.

The spending plan will take effect July 1 after review by the Budget Commission and the City Council.

