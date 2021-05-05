 Skip to main content
Corvallis unveils $181 million city budget
alert top story

Corvallis unveils $181 million city budget

  • Updated
city-county coronavirus response 06

Corvallis and Benton County employees staff the emergency operations center, which opened in March 2020 at the Corvallis Fire Department training center. In his Tuesday budget message to the city, Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard noted the cramped quarters of the EOC as an example of city facilities needs. 

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media file (2020)

Corvallis officials released a $181 million budget Tuesday to the city’s Budget Commission.

The 2021-22 fiscal plan calls for approximately $67 million in general fund spending and six additional staffers, equal to 4.7 full-time-equivalent positions.

Additions include a diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator (1.0 FTE), a water treatment specialist (1.0 FTE), two wastewater/stormwater specialists (2.0 FTEs) and a senior administrative specialist (0.5 FTE). Also, a senior human resources analyst will be moving from 0.8 FTE to 1.0 FTE.

“I’m proud of how the city has responded to COVID,” said City Manager Mark Shepard in his message to the Budget Commission. “Our revenues are $1.2 million below projections, but some course corrections we made more than made up for it.

“We need to remain vigilant with our priorities, make adjustments as we need to, manage the expectations of the community and continually monitor our revenue and expenses to keep things in balance. I am confident that we will find the right path forward in the coming year.”

Shepard also noted that “budgets are not about the past, they are about the future.”

And while the city spent tons of energy dealing with COVID in this fiscal year, Shepard thinks facilities upgrades are the city’s biggest issue moving forward.

“We must tackle facilities to maintain the long-term viability of the city and our delivery of services,” Shepard said.

As an example, Shepard noted that the city did not have an appropriate facility to run its emergency operations center for tackling the pandemic. Instead, the city shared makeshift space with county officials, first at the Corvallis Fire Department training facility and later in a Benton County building on Southwest Research Way.

Shepard said that he has hired a consultant to prepare an analysis of city buildings and facilities over the short term and looking 20 years out. He said he hopes the City Council will receive an initial report by this summer.

Shepard noted that the city will be eligible to spend $13.8 million in federal funds from the most recent relief bill during the next two years. He said that he would recommend that all of those funds be spent on facilities.

Ultimately, as with the 2021-22 budget, that decision will be one made by the City Council.

The spending plan will take effect July 1 after review by the Budget Commission and the City Council.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

UP NEXT

The city of Corvallis budget will be discussed at a series of virtual meetings, all beginning at 6 p.m.:

Thursday: Reports from human resources, finance, information technology and the city manager’s office.

Monday: Reports from the library, parks and recreation and public works.

Tuesday: Reports from police, fire and community development.

May 12: The Budget Commission will host a public hearing on the spending plan. Time permitting, commissioners will deliberate on the budget and forward their recommendation to the City Council.

June 7: The City Council has set a public hearing and deliberations on the spending plan.

More information: See https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc-bc for a link to the full budget document.

