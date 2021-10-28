 Skip to main content
Corvallis tree-planting set for Sunday at Austin Bypass path
alert top story

Corvallis tree-planting set for Sunday at Austin Bypass path

new-path 29

A cyclist heads down from the Marys River bridge toward the new path (asphalt section at right) that is designed to take bicycle and pedestrian traffic off of busy Highway 99W. Trees will be planted near the Eric. E. Austin Memorial Bypass on Sunday.

 JAMES DAY, Mid-Valley Media file (2021)

A tree-planting event Sunday — Halloween — will bring new meaning to the holiday term, "trunk and treat."

The city of Corvallis is seeking volunteers for a tree-planting event Sunday at the Eric E. Austin Memorial Bypass and the nearby Mill Race.

The volunteers will be planting 20 native trees from 1 to 4 p.m. at the bypass, which connects to the path and Crystal Lake Drive to the confluence of the Willamette and Marys rivers. The new path keeps cyclists and pedestrians off of busy Highway 99W.

The section of path honors cyclist Eric Austin, who died in 2018 after he was hit by a motorist while in a nearby crosswalk. The death of Austin and those of cyclist Jeremy Gruver (2019) and Rhiana Daniel (2020) led to increased community awareness of safety in the Highway 99 corridor.

The pedestrian crosswalks have received light upgrades, the city has approved a plan to study a “vision zero” program aimed at eliminating such deaths, and the Oregon Department of Transportation is conducting a safety study in the Highway 99W corridor in South Corvallis.

Those interested in participating in the tree planting should RSVP with Ted Hart of the Public Works Department at 541-766-6454. Gloves and tools will be provided. Parking is available at Aurora Martial Arts, 195 SE Crystal Lake Drive.

The event is co-sponsored by Corvallis Public Works and the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition.

eric-austin-stock-mug- 29

Eric Austin

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

