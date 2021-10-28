Corvallis tree-planting set for Sunday at Austin Bypass path

The city of Corvallis is seeking volunteers for a tree-planting event Sunday at the Eric E. Austin Memorial Bypass and the nearby Mill Race.

The volunteers will be planting 20 native trees from 1 to 4 p.m. at the bypass, which connects to the path and Crystal Lake Drive to the confluence of the Willamette and Marys rivers. The new path keeps cyclists and pedestrians off of busy Highway 99W.