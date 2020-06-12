Corvallis to vote Monday on saving bridge

The Corvallis City Council is scheduled to take another whack at a decision on the fate of the Van Buren Bridge at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
Councilors voted 5-2 not to take ownership of the bridge at its Oct. 21, 2019 session. However, Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull has asked that the question of bridge ownership be brought back to the council for consideration.
Since the Oct. 21 vote, Bull has been involved in a letter-writing campaign that encouraged the Oregon Department of Transportation to slow down its process and answer questions from councilors, preservationists and community members about the project. Bull also has challenged ODOT cost estimates for preserving the bridge.
Most recently, on June 4, ODOT updated councilors on the project at a work session that included a discussion of a series of questions Bull had for project managers.
At the close of that session City Manager Mark Shepard strongly encouraged the council not to seek to take ownership of the bridge, a recommendation he repeated in the staff report for Monday’s meeting.
“The City,” Shepard wrote, “does not have the expertise nor financial ability to take over ownership of such a large piece of infrastructure and the ongoing maintenance responsibilities.”
In his report, Shepard cited costs of at least $7 million to $10 million just to move the bridge, which ODOT says is seismically unsafe and functionally obsolete. ODOT is currently in the final stages of the design phase of a $72 million project to replace the Van Buren Bridge.
Bull was joined only by Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis in that 5-2 vote on Oct. 21. Voting not to take over the span were Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9).
The council was two votes shy of a full complement that evening because Ward 8’s Ed Junkins was absent, and the Ward 7 seat was vacant because of Bill Glassmire’s resignation in August for health reasons.
Paul Shaffer has taken over for Glassmire in Ward 7. He spoke only briefly at the June 4 work session and noted that he did not think staff “should put a lot of time into this.” Junkins did not speak during the session. Wyse and Struthers appeared to remain strong opponents of a city takeover.
