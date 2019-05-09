The Corvallis School District plans to hire a consulting firm this fall to help it study enrollment trends – a study that could possibly result in changes to school boundaries, district staff told the school board Thursday night.
“Our goal is to fully review and recommend any changes to school attendance areas that would be necessary in order to ensure that our schools are at or below capacity, and student enrollment is distributed evenly throughout the district,” staff said in the board meeting’s packet.
Superintendent Ryan Noss said the district plans to hire a consultant over the summer to facilitate the process of studying school boundaries within the district. And he will use that study to make a recommendation about possible changes to school boundaries.
Noss told the board members he gave them a special update on the plans to examine school boundaries because it's a topic that people have lots of questions and concerns about.
"It needed to be separate from my regular report because of the scope," he said.
He added that the district hasn't examined its school boundaries in a decade and it was time to examine the issue again.
Noss said the other districts in Oregon have had bad school boundary change processes, and the district's goal is to find a firm that specializes in this kind of work to make sure the process goes well.
"It's a comprehensive process we need to go through to determine if we need any changes," he said.
Meeting materials said the study will include opportunities for staff and community input.
Noss said the timeline is to make any potential changes in the 2020-21 school year.
Board member Ed Junkins asked that the work include conversations with the city about developments that might affect enrollment levels, citing recent zoning changes in south Corvallis that will allow high-density residential construction in areas previously zoned as industrial.
Board Chair Vince Adams asked if the study would look at access to Franklin K-8 School, a school of choice in the district that accepts students from all school boundaries. He referenced a public comment made earlier in the meeting by Franklin's parent group president asking why the district hadn't moved to offer busing for the school. The board had said it would during the process of drafting the district's facilities bond in 2017 and 2018.
Noss said since Franklin takes students from all school boundary zones the study would consider where students going to Franklin are coming from and the board could look at how to improve access to Franklin after it has the study results.
Board member Terese Jones, its liaison to Franklin, said the board's lack of action on improving access to Franklin has left the school community feeling unsafe about its future. She said she'd like the board to be able to signal its support for the school sooner than the boundary conversation.
Adams said he believes the board had already made a commitment to keeping Franklin open, but asked Noss to look into what could be done about offering transportation at Franklin.
"Whenever you have conversations about boundaries it's unsettling because kids are going to be moving around, and that applies to Franklin too," he said.