Corvallis to start cleaning up camps

The city of Corvallis will begin enforcing illegal camping ordinances on May 15.
The City Council passed a series of motions on the topic at Monday night’s remote meeting in response to widespread city concern about homeless camps and livability concerns.
In February councilors had moved to delay camping enforcement until 30 days after the state’s COVID emergency has expired or March 15, 2022, which ever came first.
But the combination of the accelerating rate of COVID vaccinations and neighborhood concerns led the council to over-ride its earlier actions. The council also heard dramatic testimony on the topic during the community comments portion of the session.
“We have to be creative and forceful,” said Ward 1 Councilor Jan Napack. “We’re in a bad stretch and we’re not going anywhere if we don’t clear these camps.”
Expressing caution about the council moves was Ward 2's Charles Maughan, who asked on multiple occasions "where do expect these people to go?"
The motion to begin cleanup of the camps passed on a 9-0 vote. A later motion, which passed 7-2, established the May 15 start date. Maughan and Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis voted against the May 15 date.
The motion directs city staff to begin enforcement of unmanaged camping within 50 feet of sidewalks, multi-use paths and trails in parks and natural areas.
An amendment that would have identified the area to be cleaned up as north of Crystal Lake Drive, west of the Willamette River, south of Van Buren Avenue and east of 10th Street, was defeated on a 5-4 vote. Napack (Ward 1), Gabe Shepherd (Ward 4), Ellis (Ward 5) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) voted in favor of the plan, with Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Laurie Chaplen (Ward 6), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) opposing it.
Other motions councilors passed on the topic include:
• One that “supports and encourages” comparable homeless camp cleanups by the Oregon Department of Transportation and affected railroad companies. It passed on a 7-2 vote, with Maughan and Ellis in opposition.
• One that supports looking at possible uses of the most recent federal stimulus plan funds for housing and homelessness issues. It passed 9-0.
• One that encourages the use of micro shelters as a tool to help reduce camping. It also passed 9-0.
• A final motion promoted by Ellis that would have called for establishment of a post-COVID homelessness plan, failed on an 8-1 vote. Ellis, who was the lone supporter, compared the approach to that which was used by the city and Oregon State University during the three-year Collaboration Corvallis project that worked to ease neighborhood issues stemming from OSU growth.
Councilors and Mayor Biff Traber suggested that an approach such as that backed by Ellis should wait until the recommendations of the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board have come forward. The board is scheduled to finalize its recommendations April 28, with the council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners set to hear a report on the plans May 20.
City Manager Mark Shepard cautioned the councilors that limited funds are available to clean up camps and that the community needs to be patient. Also, it was noted that many of the city properties that currently are being used by campers abut ODOT and railroad lands and the city cannot force those entities to clean up their properties.
Five members of the public discussed the homeless camping issue during community comments.
“We are exhausted,” said Cindee Lolik, general manager of the First Alternative Co-op. “We need something to be happening now.”
Problems cited by Lolik included theft, panhandling, used syringes and human waste on the South Co-op property. She said that she has spent $20,000 to $30,000 to counteract the problems, including the purchase of security cameras and the hiring of security personnel.
Also testifying in support of quicker action on camping were Jennifer Moreland of the Downtown Corvallis Association, Simon Date of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce and South Corvallis residents Rebecka Weinsteiger and Jeremy Monroe.
