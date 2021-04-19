Corvallis to spend $40K cleaning up homeless camps

The Corvallis City Council authorized the city Monday night to spend up to $40,000 in council discretionary funds on cleaning up illegal campsites.
Councilors on April 5 approved a series of motions that extended the illegal camping enforcement zones to include a 50-foot buffer from sidewalks, trails, and pathways within city parks and natural areas. Additionally, the council voted to conclude the temporary allowances for camping within parks as of May 15, with full enforcement of city ordinances to begin accordingly.
The city had not been enforcing the ordinances because of the pandemic, but higher vaccination rates for the homeless and community frustration led the council to act,
The $40,000 will allow the Parks and Recreation Department, which works with the Corvallis Police Department, to undertake the work, possibly with the help of subcontractors.
The posting, clearing, and cleaning process is typically conducted by a small crew led by one full-timer assisted by two casual staff who are scheduled two days per week. With a small part-time crew and limited equipment available, the camp cleanup crew usually posts/cleans about six to eight “new” camps per week while continuing to monitor and clean previously posted areas as necessary.
In other action:
• Councilors unanimously passed an ordinance and resolution that will rework the city’s approach to boards and commissions. Councilors are now closing in on completing project that they started in July 2019 and has consumed more than 15 meetings.
Key changes suggested by an ad hoc committee led by Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers call for a structure that includes agencies, commissions, multijurisdictional groups, policy advisory boards, policy task forces and operational advisory committees.
Still to be resolved is when the new structure will go into effect. Most of the city’s boards and commission have not been meeting during the pandemic.
• Councilors essentially voted unanimously to suspend the traffic study on the changed paving and safety measures on Northwest Circle Boulevard until the fall, when it is projected that both the Corvallis School District and Oregon State University will both be operating at pre-pandemic levels.
The traffic analysis of the pilot project was on the council’s consent agenda, which generally includes non-controversial items that are able to be addressed with a single vote.
Ward 6 Laurie Chaplen expressed concern about that approach, noting that the Circle changes remain “a touchy issue” in her ward.
The “road diet” project added a new surface, curbs and Americans with Disabilities Act amenities to Circle between Northwest 29th Street and Highland Drive while also reducing the number of traffic lanes and adding buffered bike lanes.
• Councilors unanimously backed the city’s 2021-22 fiscal year action plan to spend federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. Councilors backed March recommendations from the Housing and Community Development Advisory Board which called for spending $82,000 on human services grants and $228,000 on capital projects.
The capital grants went to the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis ($87,500), the Corvallis Community Children’s Center ($140,000) and the Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence for fire safety and HVAC improvements. The human services grants went to Community Outreach Inc. ($20,000), Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center ($10,000), Jackson Street Youth Services ($10,000), Old Mill Center for Children and Families ($12,000), the South Corvallis Food Bank ($20,000) and Work Unlimited ($10,000).
• Councilors asked city staff to come back with a proposal that would update the city charter requirements for filling councilor vacancies. A second piece of charter work, which would have transitioned the council from two-year terms in which all councilors face the voters every other November to staggered four-year terms by 2024 was deemed note ready for prime time.
Two other city charter measures, one on the process to hire the city manager and the other on pronoun use in the charter, are set for the ballot this November.
