Corvallis to spend $40K cleaning up homeless camps

The Corvallis City Council authorized the city Monday night to spend up to $40,000 in council discretionary funds on cleaning up illegal campsites.

Councilors on April 5 approved a series of motions that extended the illegal camping enforcement zones to include a 50-foot buffer from sidewalks, trails, and pathways within city parks and natural areas. Additionally, the council voted to conclude the temporary allowances for camping within parks as of May 15, with full enforcement of city ordinances to begin accordingly.

The city had not been enforcing the ordinances because of the pandemic, but higher vaccination rates for the homeless and community frustration led the council to act,

The $40,000 will allow the Parks and Recreation Department, which works with the Corvallis Police Department, to undertake the work, possibly with the help of subcontractors.

The posting, clearing, and cleaning process is typically conducted by a small crew led by one full-timer assisted by two casual staff who are scheduled two days per week. With a small part-time crew and limited equipment available, the camp cleanup crew usually posts/cleans about six to eight “new” camps per week while continuing to monitor and clean previously posted areas as necessary.

