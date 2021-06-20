Corvallis to consider annexing 118-acre site

The Corvallis City Council will consider a major land-use case at its 6 p.m. meeting Monday.

An annexation agreement between city staff and property owner David Lin will be considered during a limited public hearing at the beginning of Monday’s session.

Lin owns 118 acres at the northwest corner of Southwest West Hills Road and 53rd Street. The land currently is used as a tree farm, but Lin hopes to build housing on the property. Several steps must be taken before Lin can build — or even before Lin can seek permits to build.

Full development of the property could add more than 1,000 units of housing — and perhaps more than 2,000.

Lin wants to develop the property with city codes and infrastructure, which means the property must be annexed into the city’s stock of land. Attempts to do this were “tentatively denied” Feb. 18, 2018, on a pair of 6-2 votes by the council, which directed Lin to work on an annexation agreement.

Key items that councilors said they wanted covered in the agreement are transportation access, transportation safety, the density and scale of the development and stormwater issues.