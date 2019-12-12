Corvallis to act on street fee increase

• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Commissioners are scheduled to hold a public hearing on rear-yard setback variances sought for property at 382 N Seventh St. Also on the agenda are discussions of urban fringe amendments, the comprehensive plan advisory group and possible development code and annexation amendments.

Tuesday

• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. in the main library, 2450 14th Ave. SE. The board is scheduled to discuss meeting room fees and strategic planning.

• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Board members are scheduled to finalize their proposal to the City Council on how to spend $100,000 to combat climate change

• The Brownsville City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 255 N Main St. Councilors are scheduled to hear from a committee on emergency preparedness, act on resolutions on audits, employee handbook policies and accepting the Depot Avenue extension as well as taking action on the city's contract with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.