Corvallis, the new Old World Deli is here

You may have noticed the bright yellow “open” sign outside of the Old World Deli in Corvallis — or perhaps you have smelled hot, smoking pastrami wafting over downtown, calling back loyal eaters after 11 months of being closed for renovations.

The Jewish and German-inspired eatery reopened its doors on New Year’s Eve, and they’ve been revolving ever since. People just can’t seem to get enough corned beef sandwiches, French dips and chicken bisque soup.

Waylon and Toby Pickett took over the classic deli in September 2020 from longtime owners Ted and Veronica Cox, who opened it in 1977. It has the same charm as it did before, but this time with a proper oven, stove, lifted stage and recipe book.

“I had to take pictures of the recipes on the wall,” laughed head chef J.D. Monroe. “They were scribbled all over like it was a prison.”

Pointing to his head, Monroe added, “Ted had them all up here.”

Along with memorializing the recipes in writing, Monroe and the Picketts got their hands on a giant smoker so they could smoke the meats in-house and elevate the taste of the sandwiches. The machine takes turkey, pulled pork, roast beef, corned beef and pastrami to the next level.

“I’ve got a relationship with that hunk of metal,” Monroe said. “I named it Smokey Robinson.”

The Picketts began having conversations with Ted Cox four years ago about taking over the business, and he refused to accept other deals from prospective buyers until the Picketts could save enough money to make it their own. The deal was made in September 2020, but by February, the deli had to close for renovations.

In the interim, Monroe practiced smoking meats in his home, and it was a group effort to gather all the recipes and get them written down in one place. Ted Cox, Monroe and the Picketts spent hours in the apartment above the deli brainstorming and tracking down every last sauce and salad dressing recipe.

The stage, where all kinds of entertainment have been performed — including belly dancing — was lifted and moved over to just the right spot. Waylon Pickett said he is especially excited for the entertainment to start back up again, and he plans to have a science club, a chess club, community discussions and everything from live jazz to bluegrass to rock 'n' roll.

What's not changed? You can still look up at the ceiling and see a painted mural of various Corvallis community members, with plenty of space left for faces to come.

“We want people to come in here and feel at home no matter who they are,” Monroe said.

Old World Deli now serves a full breakfast at 7 a.m., complete with fried grits, organic fair trade tea and coffee from Oregon Coffee & Tea and fresh eggs from Wynn Family Farm.

Waylon Pickett said his deli is focused on preserving Corvallis history and honoring other local businesses. When Nearly Normal’s Gonzo Cuisine closed in 2020, Pickett salvaged the wooden tree from the restaurant, which was going to be tossed, and reformed it to fit his deli’s bar.

“There’s a lot of deep roots here,” he said. “We’re trying to maintain the legacy of the deli and brewery.”

The brewery next door is now owned by Pickett’s brother, and he hopes that it will be open and brewing within the next few months.

But reopening a popular business is no easy feat after being closed for nearly a year. Until the deli has more people on staff, it will be closed on Mondays. Doors will open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Everyone who works at the deli is like family, Monroe said, and they seem truly proud of the food they put in front of people. For Waylon Pickett, he said the most important thing is keeping the legacy alive while continuing to move forward.

“It was important to Ted that he knew we’d keep the deli alive,” Pickett said. “There are no old-school delis like this in town.”

