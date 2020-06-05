Corvallis testing wastewater for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Add Corvallis to the list of cities that is having its municipal wastewater tested for the Coronavirus.

Albany took the plunge in April, with a study of five sets of samples conducted by BioBot Analytics showing the equivalent of one coronavirus case per 7,500 people. Dozens of other cities have beeen working with BioBot Analytics on studies.

Corvallis is working with Oregon State University on a similar study, said Mary Steckel, director of Public Works.

Like the Albany study the work in Corvallis is aimed at using wastewater samples to gauge the approximate number of COVID-19 cases a city might have.

The OSU researchers, in their project summary, said they hoped “to provide an understanding of infection geography and the presence of asymptomatic COVD-19 carriers."

The sampling protocols, the researchers say, could help accurately determine the duration of outbreaks and identify local hot spots.

Such information would be beneficial to local, state and federal agencies working to manage outbreak responses.