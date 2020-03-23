Corvallis teen wins statewide honor

Corvallis teen wins statewide honor

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Saralecos

Corvallis High senior Virginia Saralecos reacts Mach 19 to the news that she won a statewide youth honor. The competition was a "virtual" one, with Saralecos participating in the event and learning of her victory via a video hookup.

 Provided photo

Virginia Saralecos has been honored again.

The Corvallis High School senior, who was named the youth of the year by the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, has received the top award from the state of Oregon as well.

Saralecos, who received $6,000 in scholarships for her local victory, will receive another $2,500 for the state honor as well as advance to regional competition in June in Huntington Beach, California.

“This is only the third time in the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis history that the local youth of the year has advance to the regional competition,” said Helen Higgins, chief executive officer of the Corvallis club.

“We are so proud of her and knew that she would be incredibly competitive with her active engagement in the club and her stellar academic record. She will be an excellent representative for the state of Oregon.”

Saralecos carries a 4.0 grade-point average and hopes to pursue a law career that would allow her to become an advocate for people who experience poverty.

The local competition was held Feb. 14. The state event was March 19, with video conferencing being used by both judges and contestants for interviews and the candidate speeches.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Albany declares state of emergency
Local

Albany declares state of emergency

  • Updated

The city of Albany declared a state of emergency Wednesday night in response to COVID-19, paving the way for city funds to be used in efforts …

Dine-out ban means closure for some
Local

Dine-out ban means closure for some

  • Updated

On Monday night, the crowds just kept coming for Novak's Hungarian Restaurant. Diners flooded the dinning room and owner Karen Novak said it w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News