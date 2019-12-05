Corvallis teen tapped for Miss Oregon Teen USA contest

A Corvallis teen will represent the Willamette Valley in the 2020 Miss Oregon Teen USA competition, pageant officials announced this week.
Mira Batti, a 15-year-old high school senior taking classes through Connections Academy, will travel to Gresham for the competition, which takes place Jan. 11 and 12 at Mount Hood Community College.
Batti will be one of about 10 contestants aged 13-18 from around the state competing for cash, prizes, awards and scholarships, pageant producer David Van Maren said. Contestants will be judged on their performance in interview, evening gown and athleisure wear categories.
The winner of the Miss Oregon Teen USA title will go on to compete in the Miss Teen USA Pageant. The winner of the Miss Oregon USA pageant, for women ages 18-27, will represent the state in the Miss USA Pageant, which feeds into the Miss Universe competition.
This is the first pageant for Batti, who was inspired to enter after seeing the Miss Universe competition on TV.
“It’s a whole new experience for me,” she said. “I thought I’d give it a whirl.”
If she wins the Miss Oregon Teen USA title, Batti said she would use her platform to help other young women like herself deal with mental health issues such as anxiety and suicidal thoughts.
“I want to spread awareness about empowering girls,” she said. “I definitely want to help other girls feel like they’re not alone.”
