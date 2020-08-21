Corvallis teen reported missing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The family of a missing Corvallis girl is asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Ava Carey, 16, was reported missing to the Corvallis Police Department. She was last seen about 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Village Green Park, 980 NE Conifer Blvd., according to family members.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 105 pounds, with green or hazel eyes and shoulder-length auburn hair with an undercut. She was wearing a hat, black jeans and running shoes and may have a skateboard.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Corvallis Police Department at 541-766-6924 or the family at 541-791-6852. Information can also be emailed to FindAvaOR@gmail.com.

