Corvallis teen reported missing since Sunday

The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported on Tuesday that a 12-year-old child has been missing from Corvallis since Sunday, June 7.
Nikhai Roberts, 12, was last seen by staff at a children's care facility located on NE Highway 20 in Corvallis.
Benton County Sheriff's personnel responded to a call at 12:20 a.m. on June 7 of a missing child and were informed Roberts and a 16-year-old male had been combative with staff earlier in the day.
According to authorities, the pair climbed a fence at the facility and refused to comply with orders to return to the facility.
The two were reportedly seen headed towards Albany on Highway 20. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the boys.
On Saturday, June 13, Eugene Police located the 16-year-old male and booked him on an Oregon Youth Authority warrant.
Roberts is originally from Eugene and was traveling with the 16-year-old male. Authorities believe he could be in Lane County.
He was last seen wearing dark blue and purple camo pants with a matching short-sleeved shirt with a picture of a shark's mouth on it. He is 5'3", 124 lbs with black hair and a small, faded tattoo on his left hand. Roberts also has a scar on his upper lip.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 541-766-6858.
