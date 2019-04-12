The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting one of its quarterly meetings from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Presenting will be Carl Christianson of G. Christianson Construction. The firm is known for its sustainable approach to construction. Claudia Torres of Casa Latinos Unidos de Benton County and Kim Patten, facilities director of the Corvallis School District, also will be presenting.
One coalition action team also is on the agenda, with Diana Rohlman, co-leader of the health and human services action team, scheduled to provider an update on the team’s indoor air quality monitoring project.
Refreshments will be provided by the First Alternative Co-op.