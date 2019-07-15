{{featured_button_text}}
Corvallis Sustainability Coalition-18

Kevin Grant gives an update on the transportation action team at a previous Corvallis Sustainability Coalition meeting. A quarterly session is set for Thursday at the main branch of the Corvallis library.

 Amanda Loman, Gazette-Times file

The Corvallis Sustainability Coalition is hosting its quarterly meeting at noon Thursday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Presentations from coalition partner organizations are planned from Paul Turner of Darkside Cinema, Deanna Lloyd of the South Corvallis Food Bank and Dan Orzech of the Oregon Clean Power Cooperative.

In addition, Johannah Hamilton will report on the work of the coalition’s new community inclusion action team.

First Alternative Co-op will provide refreshments.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-758-9542. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags