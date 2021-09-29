Corvallis superintendent looks into requiring COVID vaccine for middle and high school students

Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss is reviewing the possibility of requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all medically eligible 12-18-year-olds to attend school in person.

During the Sept. 23 CSD school board meeting, board members agreed to support Noss in his investigation and review of possibly implementing a vaccine requirement for middle and high school students. All board members agreed that vaccinations are a key part of keeping schools open, and that exemptions would be available for the COVID vaccine just like they are for the other vaccines students need to attend public schools in Oregon.

“This comes from a priority of keeping our schools open and recognizing that our kids have sacrificed a great deal during the pandemic,” Noss said. “Understanding that is a key component in whatever decision will be made about this.”

Students who do not wish to comply with the vaccine mandate, or qualify for an exemption, can attend Corvallis Online as an alternative.