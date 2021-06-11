Corvallis summer road work will focus on Harrison

The city of Corvallis is gearing up for its annual batch of summer street reconstruction, with Northwest Harrison Boulevard the key target.
Harrison will be reconstructed between Sixth Street and Kings Boulevard as well as from 29th Street to Circle Boulevard. The “middle” section of Harrison, from Kings to 29th, was resurfaced in 2018, said project manager Josh Bjornstedt of the Corvallis Public Works Department.
“There will be some maintenance on the existing street striping in this section, but no resurfacing work is planned this summer,” Bjornstedt said.
Also due for reconstruction work is 36th Street north of Harrison to Lincoln. The 36th Street work and the Harrison project between 29th and Circle will require full closures during the grinding and paving segments of the work as well as during the sidewalk ramp work where Harrison Blvd. narrows between 30th and 35th. Detours will be modified during various phases of the project to limit out-of-direction travel to the greatest extent possible.
Here is a look at the schedule for the three projects:
Harrison: 6th to Kings
Construction surveys already have begun, with work on ADA sidewalk ramps, utility adjustments and base stabilization set to begin Monday. Two weeks of grinding and paving are scheduled to begin in late July, with the construction wrapping up in mid-August.
Motorists and cyclists can expect lane closures and lane shifts and at times parking will be temporarily removed, but access to businesses will remain open. A detour is planned for the grinding and paving at the intersection of Harrison Blvd and Ninth Street. A detour will allow the contractor to complete this work safely and efficiently in this busy intersection. The detour is expected to be in place for a couple of business days, opening up for traffic at the end of each work day. The detour will establish alternate routes onto adjacent collector and arterial streets for northbound and southbound travel on Ninth. Harrison Boulevard westbound, will remain open through this intersection.
36th: Harrison to Lincoln
This piece of the project also includes storm drain improvements. The drain work is scheduled to begin in early July and last six to eight weeks. ADA sidewalk ramps, utility adjustments and base stabilization will start in early August, with two weeks of grinding and paving tentatively scheduled to start in late August. Construction is scheduled to wrap up in mid-September.
The street will be closed during the storm drain improvements as well as the grinding/paving piece. Detours will be set up with motorists and cyclists suggested to use Circle, Witham Hill, Grant and 29th (see map).
Bjornstedt emphasized that “the detour will be in place for all on-street travel, including vehicles and bicycles.”
Harrison: 29th to Circle
ADA sidewalk ramps, utility adjustments and base stabilization will start in late July, with two weeks of grinding and paving tentatively scheduled to start in early September. Construction is scheduled to wrap up in late September.
Motorists and cyclists can expect lane closures and flagging, with a complete closure during grinding, paving and for the sidewalk ramp work between 30th and 35th.
The same detours will be in place for Harrison from 29th to Circle as exist for the 36th Street piece.
Bjornstedt noted that “any estimates for work at certain locations at certain times is always subject to change. The work planned is a progression of events with ADA sidewalk improvements, street repairs, and utility work needing to be completed before the resurfacing can occur.
“Delays in preparatory work will impact the construction schedule, as will completing any preparatory work sooner than expected. Project updates will uploaded to our city website on a weekly basis.”