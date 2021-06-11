Corvallis summer road work will focus on Harrison

Motorists and cyclists can expect lane closures and lane shifts and at times parking will be temporarily removed, but access to businesses will remain open. A detour is planned for the grinding and paving at the intersection of Harrison Blvd and Ninth Street. A detour will allow the contractor to complete this work safely and efficiently in this busy intersection. The detour is expected to be in place for a couple of business days, opening up for traffic at the end of each work day. The detour will establish alternate routes onto adjacent collector and arterial streets for northbound and southbound travel on Ninth. Harrison Boulevard westbound, will remain open through this intersection.

36th: Harrison to Lincoln

This piece of the project also includes storm drain improvements. The drain work is scheduled to begin in early July and last six to eight weeks. ADA sidewalk ramps, utility adjustments and base stabilization will start in early August, with two weeks of grinding and paving tentatively scheduled to start in late August. Construction is scheduled to wrap up in mid-September.

The street will be closed during the storm drain improvements as well as the grinding/paving piece. Detours will be set up with motorists and cyclists suggested to use Circle, Witham Hill, Grant and 29th (see map).