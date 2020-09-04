Corvallis submits proposal for relocating Van Buren Bridge

Corvallis officials have taken the first step down the road to acquiring the Van Buren Bridge for preservation, but it’s far from a done deal.
On Aug. 28, City Manager Mark Shepard submitted via email a proposal to the Oregon Department of Transportation for the city to assume ownership of the historic span across the Willamette River – provided ODOT agrees to pay all costs to relocate the bridge and repurpose it as a fully functional bicycle and pedestrian crossing.
The proposal was drafted by Preservation WORKS, the nonprofit organization that has led the charge to save the 107-year-old one-lane bridge, which otherwise is slated for demolition to make way for a modern two-lane span.
ODOT had set an Aug. 31 deadline for proposals to take ownership of the bridge.
At this point, Shepard said, the city has no obligation to take ownership of the bridge or accept any financial responsibility that might come with it. The next step will be for ODOT to review the city’s proposal and decide whether to accept it, a process that is expected to take about three weeks.
If the state agency agrees to the plan in principle, the city will have until March 31 to negotiate the details of a formal agreement.
ODOT’s current plan calls for a new eastbound bridge with two lanes for motor vehicle traffic and accommodations for bicycles and pedestrians. The project is budgeted for $72 million, and the design phase is set to wrap up this fall.
Rather than tearing down the old bridge, some community members have pushed for moving the historic span 175 feet to the south and refurbishing it for cyclists and pedestrians. Cost estimates have ranged from $6 million to more than $10 million, but ODOT has said it only has $900,000 available for either relocation or demolition costs.
In a statement issued Thursday by Preservation WORKS, the group states that the transportation agency had previously committed to relocating the bridge in testimony before Oregon lawmakers on the massive transportation bill passed in 2017.
“Moving the bridge upstream was part of ODOT’s funding proposal to the 2017 Legislature,” Preservation WORKS Vice President Roz Keeney said. “ODOT must pay for the move and work needed to make it functional as proposed in that legislative request.”
The group also argues that federal law requires ODOT to explore all “feasible and prudent” alternatives before demolishing the bridge.
Preservation WORKS has said it has pledges to cover five years of maintenance on the bridge but has not disclosed how much money that represents.
Shepard said ongoing maintenance would cost roughly $137,000 a year, based on ODOT’s average annual costs over the past 20 years.
But those costs could escalate for a variety of reasons, he added.
“It’s an approximately 880-foot bridge that is 100 years old and standing in the Willamette,” he said. “I don’t know what (long-term maintenance) would cost, but I imagine it would not be inexpensive.”
And there would be other costs involved if the city takes ownership of the bridge, including staff time and potentially consulting costs to negotiate the details of a deal with ODOT, Shepard noted. He added that the city would also be assuming liability for structure as well.
For now, the ball is in ODOT’s court. Once the agency responds to the city’s proposal, Shepard said, he will go back to the City Council for direction on how to proceed.
Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111.
