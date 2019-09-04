Continuing street work that will serve the new Ponderosa Ridge subdivision in northwest Corvallis will lead to route changes for motorists, school buses and others in the coming months.
Northwest Ponderosa Avenue will be closed the week of Sept. 16 to all but local traffic heading to 60th Street, Deer Run and Covey Run. Ponderosa Avenue is scheduled to be closed through next spring, said Cara Murez of Cawood, a Eugene marketing agency that is representing the builder, the Holt Group of Vancouver, Washington.
The new extension of Northwest Fair Oaks that goes from Walnut Boulevard up a steep hill into the Skyline West Neighborhood will be completed and open before Ponderosa shuts down. Work on Ponderosa Avenue includes wider vehicle lanes, bike paths, curbs and gutters and a new planter strip on the south side.
Ponderosa Ridge is a 274-lot subdivision that will include single-family homes and townhouses. The first phase of the project, which will be built south of Ponderosa Avenue, consists of 204 lots. The second phase, which will be accessed from Fair Oaks near the Walnut intersection, consists of 70 lots.
The subdivision will be built on 52 acres of an 85-acre parcel. The remaining 33 acres, which are adjacent to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, will remain open space.
The Corvallis Planning Commission approved the project in August 2017, and the Corvallis City Council rejected neighborhood appeals of the decision in November 2017. No timelines will be available for construction and build out until the fall, Murez said.
In addition to the street work, the construction has forced a partial closure of the multiuse path that runs from MLK Park to Ponderosa Avenue. Murez said that the path should reopen next week.
Ward 8 Councilor Ed Junkins expressed concerns about safety issues with the project during the councilor reports segment of Tuesday’s Corvallis City Council meeting.
“People are going to be turning left from Fair Oaks onto Walnut … at night … and in the rain,” Junkins said. “I’m worried about this. We need to pay close attention to safety for Ward 8 residents as we move forward with Ponderosa Ridge.”
Karyle Butcher, president of the Skyline West Neighborhood Association, also was present at the meeting and told the Gazette-Times that she shared Junkins’ concerns.
“The real issue is Fair Oaks,” she said. “Nobody ever has driven that road before.”
Butcher also said it is unfortunate that Pondersa Avenue will be closed for six months and noted that those in the neighborhood, which includes more than 130 homes, don’t feel that they are getting enough information about the project.
“There is a lot of discouragement,” she said. “People feel that they aren’t being heard.”