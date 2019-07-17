A new self-storage facility in northeast Corvallis is closing in on final approval.
The Corvallis Planning Commission recommended approval of the project at its Wednesday night meeting at the downtown fire station. The facility would be built on a 10.82-acre parcel at the corner of Northeast Walnut Boulevard and Belvue Street.
Because the application from developer James Challis involves a comprehensive plan amendment, the City Council must sign off on the commission’s recommendation for the project to go forward.
Commissioners took three votes: one to change the comprehensive plan, one to alter the zoning and a third to approve conceptual and detailed development plans for the facility.
All three pieces passed on identical 6-1 votes, with Kailey Kornhauser, TJ Lamkin, Jim Boeder, Carl Price, Penny York and Paul Woods voting in favor. Tom Jensen voted no. Commissioner Vanessa Blackstone was absent, and chair Christopher Ouellette only votes to break ties.
The developers only submitted plans for phase one of the project, which will consume 8.5 of the acres. Plans for the remaining 2.3 acres will come at a future date. Because the zoning went from low-density residential (RS-6) to mixed use employment, the developer has a variety of possible uses for the remaining land, including office or commercial space or housing. A new local street also would have to be built through the parcel.
One resident who lives in an adjacent mobile home park spoke in opposition to the project during the public hearing and expressed concerns about building heights in phase II of the plan.
Commissioners also had scheduled deliberations on phase two of the Russell Gardens development for Wednesday's meeting but those discussions had not concluded by press time.
Commissioners held a public hearing on the Legend Homes proposal at their July 3 meeting but a request to hold the record open meant that no deliberations were held on that date
Legend is seeking approval of zone change, subdivision and major lot development option applications for phase II, which is planned for 3.81 acres on Southwest 53rd Street.
The parcel is just north of phase one of the development, which consists of 46 lots on a 7-acre parcel. Homes have been completed on six of the phase one lots, with another 26 under construction. Legend Homes President Jim Chapman said that he hopes to conclude the first phase within a year.
Phase II, if approved, would consist of 22 lots and feature single-family attached and detached homes. Legend is seeking variances from city code on street alignment and block perimeter standards, but community development staff have recommended approval of the project.
Development of the two parcels is occurring separately because they were purchased at different times.
Three residents spoke in opposition to the proposal at the July 3 public hearing. Key concerns addressed were parking, traffic, landscape buffers and trees and stormwater issues.
One resident also expressed frustration that she had not received the required public notice for phase II despite receiving one for the first phase.