Corvallis, state police investigate suspicious box outside Wells Fargo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A suspicious object outside of a downtown Corvallis bank caused an hours-long closure and a visit from the state bomb squad Wednesday morning.

Corvallis police responded to a report of a metal box outside the Wells Fargo at 235 NW Monroe Ave around 8:54 a.m., according to department spokesman Lt. Joel Goodwin.

Around 11:30 a.m., the Oregon State Police bomb squad officers determined the box did not have explosives, and the area was safe.

"There was no direct threat to the bank," Goodwin said.

But, he said, the nature of the box and where it was placed near the bank drew suspicion. Goodwin did not specify exactly where on the property the box was found.

Before the all-clear was given, the area had been marked with caution tape and blocked off by numerous CPD and OSP vehicles.

Police said there are no suspects at this time and no one was injured.

Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.