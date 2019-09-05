Most Adams Elementary School students met their teachers and saw their classrooms Tuesday night.
But one student in Shannon Gray’s third grade class missed the introduction night, so a school staffer brought her to meet Gray on Wednesday morning just a few minutes before the school year started.
Gray asked the girl if she was excited for school and got a shy nod in response. Gray then asked her if she was nervous and got another nod.
“That’s OK. Me too,” said Gray.
Gray is one of four teachers at Adams this year in their first year of teaching. The school, which has a total of 19 teachers, has seven new teachers in all.
Adams principal Beth Martin said the new teachers bring the school energy and enthusiasm, but it also gives students a way to connect with their teachers. Since Wednesday was the first day for both those teachers and their students, she said, everyone shares both the excitement and nerves.
Gray said as a new teacher she intends to be transparent with her students about being nervous or making mistakes, because it shows the children that it's OK.
“It’s going to allow them to be more open to learning," she said. "It’s every kid's fear: to make mistakes in school. This normalizes it.”
Gray added that she's always wanted to be a teacher and was excited to be hired at Adams, where she was a student teacher last year.
“I always felt like this day would never come while working toward it and now it’s here,” she said.
She said sharing her first day with her students was a special moment.
Megan Kittel, who also student-taught at Adams last year, was hired to teach first grade at the school.
“It means the world to me, because this was the No. 1 spot for me to teach my first year. It was a dream come true to get my first job here,” she said.
She said she's excited this year to be teaching with her own lesson plans in a room she set up just the way she wants it.
Kittel said some of her students this year were in the kindergarten class she student-taught last year, which makes the start of the year even more exciting.
“I had a great time last year and the first day of school and the first week of school are amazing,” she said.
Wednesday was the first day of the 2019-2020 school year for the Corvallis and Monroe school districts. The Philomath and Alsea school districts started last week.