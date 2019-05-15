The annual Corvallis Spring Roll bicycle event is set for 10 a.m. Sunday at Cloverland Park, 1605 NW 29th Street in Corvallis.
This is the ninth running of the event, which is sponsored by the Corvallis Bicycle Collective and open to kids up to age 12.
The event includes its standard loop road ride with different route approaches based on age and skill as well as a cycle fair in which kids can learn riding and repair skills, swap a bike or get a helmet safety check.
Representatives of da Vinci Days will be on hand to offer a Kids’ Kinetic Challenge course.
Kids can register for the loop ride and parents can sign up to volunteer by going to http://corvallisbikes.org/corvallisspringroll.