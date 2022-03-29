Corvallis shopping plaza operator wants to build a Starbucks

A major property investor and developer has applied to build a Starbucks in one of Corvallis’ larger shopping centers at a traffic-heavy intersection on the southwest edge of town.

Dave Hardister, a Portland-based architect, applied to the city in October requesting the Planning Commission approve a permit that would allow the owners of Sunset Shopping Center to build an about 1,8000-square-foot Starbucks store in the plaza at the intersection of Highway 20 and Southwest Technology Loop.

In a letter to the city, the Oregon Department of Transportation suggests the city may consider collecting funding from the developer to install signals or other traffic fixes at Highway 20 and Technology Loop where projections show the number of cars at the intersection will exceed its target.

The proposed free-standing Starbucks would be sited in the plaza on what is now an about .4-acre grass lot, west of a Valvoline stay-in-the-car oil change business and south of a bank of storefronts that includes The UPS Store and a Subway restaurant.

Schematics show a drive-through lane that would route cars counter-clockwise around the building from a private drive near Southwest Technology Loop and its intersection with Southwest Research Way.

The property changed hands for $24.9 million in 2013, according to Benton County records, when eight tax lots were purchased by Phillips Edison Grocery Center Operating Partnership, then believed one of the more expensive property transactions in the city’s history.

Doing business as Phillips Edison & Co., the Cincinnati-based commercial real estate investor on its website lists 288 properties anchored around grocery stores across the U.S. including shopping centers in three other Oregon cities, Gresham, Portland and Salem.

The company claims it is one of the nation’s larger owners and operators of grocery store-anchored shopping centers.

Corvallis’ Planning Commission is set to hear public comment on the application at its April 20 meeting.

Starbucks operates three stores in the Corvallis area with another two kiosks inside area Safeway stores, including the Sunset Shopping Center. Another three Starbucks stores and two kiosks are in Albany.

Imagine Coffee Company and publicly-traded Dutch Bros. Coffee also operate coffee shops nearby.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

