An open house at the Corvallis men’s cold weather homeless shelter is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at 211 SE Chapman Place.
This will be the third shelter season that will use the old Hanson Tire Factory building for the five-month winter season. The shelter contains 50 beds and operates from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Dinner and breakfast are served, with the meals provided by Stone Soup, Coldfelter’s, Francesco’s, University Hero and the First Alternative Co-op.
Those attending the open house will be given a tour of the facility and the opportunity to meet the staff.
Community volunteers still are being sought to assist with shelter operations.
Volunteer opportunities and the required time slots include team leader: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; check-in: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; bag checker: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; evening food servers: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; staff backup: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; and overnight: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Volunteers must be 18 years old. No experience is necessary. Go to the SignUpGenius link bit.ly.2OU0XuG to register to volunteer. For more information on the shelter, email corvmensshelter@gmail.com