Corvallis setting up ward-by-ward emergency team

The city of Corvallis is setting up its own Certified Community Response Team.

The CERT squad, as it is called, already has 60 volunteers on board, with training set for the weekends of Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 20-21.

CERT training equips community members with basic disaster response skills such as team organization, disaster medical operations, fire safety, and light search and rescue. In a real disaster, CERT team members are taught to apply this training to their homes, and then their neighborhoods.

CERT is designed to improve the resilience and preparedness of all community members through training, public outreach and communications.

Go to https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/fire/webform/register-cert-training-course to sign up for the CERT team and the training sessions.

Corvallis hopes to have a CERT team in each of nine city wards by 2030, said Dave Busby, the city’s emergency preparedness who works out of the Corvallis Fire Department. Previously, Corvallis’s CERT efforts had been linked with those of Benton County.