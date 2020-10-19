 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corvallis sets up online burn permit system

Corvallis sets up online burn permit system

{{featured_button_text}}
monroe field burn 20

A fire truck races to a field fire burning west of Monroe in 2016. 

 Corvallis Gazette-Times file (2016)

The city of Corvallis has set up a new permit system for backyard burning, agricultural burning and slash burning.

The system, which took effect Oct. 15, requires that all residents of the city of Corvallis or within the boundaries of the Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District, must have a permit to conduct burning. The burn season runs from April 15-30 every year.

The permit is free, but residents must go to http://corvallisrfpd.com/ or https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/fire to obtain their open burning permit. The permit will outline a list of permit conditions and provide a link to the Willamette Valley open burn announcement to verify what days are safe to burn.

For more information call the Corvallis Fire Department at 541-766-6961.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News