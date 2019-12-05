Corvallis sets up emergency notification system

“We’ve been looking for an effective way of reaching our local community to distribute emergency information and notifications,” said Rollens. “Until recently, we’ve had access to Linn-Benton Alert, which is owned and operated by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, but we wanted to provide an option for community members who wanted information that is local and specific to Corvallis.”

The system, which involved a subscription to Nizle, costs $9,900 per year, with the funds split between the budgets of the Corvallis Fire Department and the Corvallis Police Department.

Rollens also noted that “Albany has been using it for the last couple of years, and I’ve been impressed at the variety and frequency of messages that come across the system from them. “

