Corvallis sets annual Hiroshima/Nagasaki Commemoration for Aug. 4

The annual Corvallis Hiroshima and Nagasaki Commemoration is set for Thursday, Aug. 4, at Riverfront Commemorative Park, First Street and Madison Avenue.

Masumi Timson will perform traditional Japanese koto music from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The program will follow at 7, ending at 8:30. Joe Scott, language and culture bearer for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, will give a land acknowledgment. Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber will read the Mayor’s Peace Declaration.

Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility Executive Director Kelly Campbell will speak about her journey as an antinuclear weapons activist. She founded September Eleventh Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, and received the 2019 Visionary Leaders Award from the national Physicians for Social Responsibility. Pat Hoover, a Hanford Downwinder living with radiation poisoning, will read a work of poetry.

Aleita Hass-Holcombe, a volunteer and activist for the homeless and director of the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, will read a statement by June Ikuko Terasaka Moore, a local Hibakusha who survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. Seneca Moback, a student in the Oregon State University School of History, Philosophy and Religion, will read the Divest from War Resolution. The Rev. Matt Gordon of First Christian Church will lead the Community Affirmation for Peace.

At 8, participants will take the short walk to the Van Buren Street Bridge to watch the lantern-lit Peace Flotilla as it advances down the river and passes beneath the crowd. News coverage and video of the 2021 commemoration will be presented.

Sponsors of the event include Veterans for Peace, Linus Pauling Chapter; Corvallis Divest from the War Machine; Code Pink; World Beyond War; and the OSU School of History, Philosophy and Religion Peace and Justice Strategies Office.