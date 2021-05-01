Corvallis set to begin budget process

The city of Corvallis embarks this week on the process of producing a 2021-22 budget, its second of the COVID era.

The city’s Budget Commission will hear the main budget message from City Manager Mark Shepard after Tuesday’s 6 p.m. virtual meeting opens with a session on the budget for the city’s Urban Renewal Agency.

To monitor the meeting go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2167641408368665868.

The Budget Commission consists of the nine elected councilors and nine community members. The Urban Renewal Agency Budget Commission has 22 members, the nine councilors, 11 community members plus Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber and Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot.

The city Budget Commission also will hear individual departmental budget briefings in the next few weeks. Here is the schedule (all meetings are at 6 p.m.):

Thursday: Human resources, finance, information technology and the city manager’s office.

May 10: The library, parks and recreation and public works.

May 11: Police, fire and community development