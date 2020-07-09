Corvallis session set for council candidates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Corvallis has scheduled a July 17 virtual information session for those interested in running for seats on the City Council.

Participants should go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1063030240048858379 to access the session.

All nine seats on the council will be up for grabs in November. Because the positions are nonpartisan, there are no primary elections.

City Recorder Carla Holzworth, who will lead the session, plans to share information on city resources, roles of the council, mayor, city manager, city attorney, municipal judge, staff, and volunteers, and expectations and skills needed to be an effective councilor.

Candidates can pick up election packets July 13. They will be available at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/cm/page/election-information. Those with questions should call Holzworth at 541-766-6729, Ext. 5075 or email Carla.holzworth@corvallisoregon.gov.

Completed packets, including petitions with verified signatures, are due back to Holzworth by Aug. 14. The general election is Nov. 3.

