Corvallis session on Census set for Jan. 8 at library

The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a public forum on the upcoming census at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

On hand will be Kirstin Stein, who works as a partnership specialist with Linn, Benton and Marion counties; Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard; and Kelly Volkmann, a health navigation manager with Benton County and a census liaison.

Questions to be discussed include why we have a census, why an accurate count is important, how Corvallis and Benton County use the census and how individual residents can participate.

Also to be discussed are the history of the census and some highlights from the last 200-plys years.

