Corvallis seeks input on school boundaries

Those schools, Harder said, were chosen years ago by looking, in part, at the native speaker populations. which may have since changed.

“We have some wonderings around whether that program is still in the right schools,” Harder said.

Harder said the most frequent question from the community is how parents can ensure their children can take part in that program.

A spokeswoman for the district said that no decisions have been made other than the district’s commitment that students currently enrolled in the program, as well as those who start in elementary school, will be able to complete it through high school despite any boundary changes.

Currently, the task force is working with FLO Analytics, a Portland consulting firm, to experiment with different boundary options.

“They can move a boundary three blocks one way and see how many 5th graders are effected,” Harder said, adding that the program takes into account the number of affected students on free and reduced lunch, as well as how a shift may affect diversity.

“We don’t want to create a wild swing one way or the other,” Harder said.