Corvallis seeking volunteers for Budget Commission

The city of Corvallis is looking for four new members to serve on its Budget Commission.

Andrew Freborg, Mark O’Brien and Rich Carone have left the 18-person body, with member Gabe Shepherd likely to move into a councilor slot on the commission from Ward 4. Shepherd is running unopposed for the City Council seat being vacated by Barbara Bull.

The commission, which consists of the nine city councilors and nine citizen members, reviews and approves the annual city budget, with the City Council ultimately acting on the commission’s recommendation.

The group typically begins its work in February and wraps up by May.

Commissioners are not required to have an exhaustive knowledge of city finances, but they should be familiar with the general services provided by the city and how those services are funded.

Budget commissioners are unpaid volunteers who are appointed by the mayor. Interested applicants can read more at https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/bc/webform/application-mayoral-appointment. For more information about the expectations and duties of the Budget Commission, contact Mayor Biff Traber at biff.traber@corvallisoregon.gov or 541-766-6985.

