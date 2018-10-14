A 16-year-old teenager with a Corvallis Boy Scout troop died and another one was injured Saturday while on a camping trip in northern Klamath County, the Sheriff's Office said.
In a press release issued Sunday, Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber said the boy, along with another Scout, fell from a peak near Middle Rosary Lake, a remote area in the county.
Initial reports to the Sheriff's Office were that the teens had been seriously injured in the fall and that rescue efforts were underway.
Kaber said first responders were activated and that all available resources were dispatched. An Army National Guard helicopter team arrived on the scene and pronounced the 16-year-old dead. The other teenager was rescued, Kaber said, but information about the extent of his injuries was not immediately available.
Identities of the two Scouts were not immediately released.
The remaining scouts hiked out from the lake and Klamath County Search and Rescue members hiked into the peak near the lake and stood by overnight.
Kaber said that, due to the remoteness of the area, additional investigation and recovery efforts would resume at first light on Sunday. Calls to the Sheriff's Office for additional information were not immediately returned on Sunday.