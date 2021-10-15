Corvallis schools will not mandate vaccines — yet

Corvallis School District board members decided Thursday night not to mandate a coronavirus vaccine for medically eligible 12- to 18-year-olds but rather try to win hearts and minds to vaccinate as many students as possible.
However, that doesn't mean a mandate is off the table.
“Currently we’re not where we want to be,” board member Vince Adams said. “We’re first going to try to reach parity in our vaccination rate through outreach and engagement, and then we’re going to consider additional measures.”
Many community members, parents and students attended the four-hour Zoom meeting to voice their opinions. Some were in favor of a vaccine mandate and some were opposed, saying it was not the job of the school board to make that type of decision.
After board members decided to support Superintendent Ryan Noss in his investigation and review of a potential vaccine mandate at the Sept. 23 board meeting, Noss spent the next few weeks speaking with local health authorities and community members about the risks and benefits of a vaccine requirement.
Noss had three recommendations to staff and one for the board:
• The school board should direct staff to conduct community engagement by gathering feedback on vaccine hesitancy among equity populations with low vaccination rates.
• Staff should work alongside the Benton County Health Department to engage with communities of color to create greater confidence in the vaccine.
• Staff should continue to provide updated data and information on COVID-19 vaccination rates among students.
• Staff should report to the board on planning and actions related to the vaccination rate changes in communities of color.
The board unanimously agreed with and adopted these recommendations.
“A vaccine requirement is not off the table but on the table, just not yet,” board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh said.
