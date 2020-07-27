Corvallis schools to start fall online-only

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis schools won’t bring students back into the classroom this fall for at least the first six weeks, officials announced on Monday.

In a statement released by the Corvallis School District, Superintendent Ryan Noss said the decision was made because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the rapidly evolving nature of the pandemic and the need to provide some certainty to families.

Students will have two enrollment options this fall: an online-only curriculum taught by district instructors and a hybrid model with two days a week of in-person instruction and three days of remote learning. Students enrolled in the hybrid program will participate in remote learning for the first six weeks of the new school year until schools can reopen safely, the statement said.

“We had all hoped that public health conditions would improve this summer, but in fact they have worsened throughout the state and the country beyond the levels when schools were closed last March,” Noss said.