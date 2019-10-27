Resources

Here are some free resources available at all times to help people you suspect may be in a mental health crisis:

• Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255. Calls made in Oregon are answered in Oregon, by people who can access resources and de-escalate crisis situations. The line also is available for people who are worried about others.

• Crisis Text Line: This service, available around the clock, allows texters to be connected to a live trained crisis counselor and to receive text-based support during active crisis situations. Text OREGON to 741741 to be connected anonymously to a counselor.