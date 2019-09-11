{{featured_button_text}}
The Corvallis School District is accepting applications for a vacant seat on its bond oversight committee.

The committee, which works to supervise the financials of the district’s $200 million facilities bond and ensure funds are spent on projects that are part of the voter-approved bond plan, meets quarterly and has a total of seven seats. The committee’s next meeting is Oct. 21.

Visit https://bit.ly/2lP8E92 before Oct. 10 to apply for the vacancy.

