Corvallis schools announce in-person learning to begin March 8

Corvallis students will return to in-person learning on March 8, the district announced on Monday.

"We have been planning and looking forward to bringing students back to the classroom since last September," said Superintendent Ryan Noss. "Once Gov. Brown changed the county metrics from mandatory to advisory for schools, we began to closely evaluate our metrics."

The district was shuttered to in-person learning along with schools across the state last April in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Students will be returning to Corvallis classrooms in a hybrid model. Those who choose to return to in-person learning will attend classes two days a week and remain online for four days a week as well.

"This schedule allows school staff to see students online four days a week, providing continuity of instruction," the district said in a statement.

Students can also choose to remain in online classes only for the remainder of the school year without in-person instruction. Those schedules, the district said, are being shared with families by individual schools.